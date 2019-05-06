Adele celebrates birthday with defiant post in wake of split
The 'Hello' hitmaker - whose separation from husband Simon Konecki was confirmed last month - turned 31 on Sunday and she took to Instagram and admitted she felt it was time to focus on herself.
She wrote: "Thirty tried me so hard, but I'm owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we're here for, life is constant and complicated at times. I've changed drastically in the last couple years, and I'm still changing and that's okay. Thirty-one is going to be a big old year and I'm going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I'm ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we're only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to really truly love yourself is it, and I've only just realised that that is more than enough. I'll learn to love you lot eventually."
This is 31...thank fucking god 💀 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually 😂 Bunch of fucking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh ❤️
Representatives said at the time of their split: "Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."
