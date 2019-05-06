2 men shot dead in suspected Cape gang war

A 21-year-old man was gunned down near Parkin Court in Lavender Hill and another was shot dead in Cafda.

CAPE TOWN - The Steenberg community policing forum (CPF) said it fears another gang war might be brewing in the Lavender Hill area.

A 21-year-old man was gunned down near Parkin Court in Lavender Hill and another was shot dead in Cafda in the early hours of Monday morning.

Steenberg CPF's Gavin Walburgh said these are the first fatal shootings in the area in two weeks.

“This is very worrying because we are not sure if this is a start of another gang warfare, especially with the elections coming, but hopefully SAPS (South African Police Service) is on top of this in terms of intelligence,” Walburgh said.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana appealed to the community to assist police with more information on the shooting.

“Anyone with more information about this shooting incident is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” she said.