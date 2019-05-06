13 witnesses, over 26,000 pages in reports: Zondo inquiry zooms in on Transnet

Most of the corruption allegations pertain to procurement irregularities that have cost the state and taxpayers billions of rands.

PRETORIA - At least 13 witnesses have been scheduled to testify and more than 26,000 pages of reports will be submitted to the state capture commission of inquiry when it deals with corruption at Transnet.

The evidence leaders started proceedings on Monday with an opening statement and an overview of the vast amount of evidence to be submitted.

Advocate Paul Pretorius said the evidence related to Transnet would be broken into two phases.

“During this first phase of evidence, approximately 13 witnesses will give evidence. That evidence will cover not only allegations but findings of procurement irregularities, fraud and corruption.”

Advocate Mahlape Sello said forensic reports would support the evidence presented by the witnesses.

“There is a total of 17 separate documents. Combined, they run to 26,931 pages.”

Former ministers and senior state officials have been implicated in the corruption allegations.

WATCH: Transnet looting in focus at Zondo Inquiry