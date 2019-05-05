Women will own more than 50% of land when the EFF governs – Malema
He called for women to run as head and executives of government departments.
JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said on Sunday women should be allowed to lead South Africa because they can be better leaders.
He was speaking at the party’s final rally at Orlando Stadium, two days before the country is set to hit the polls.
He said women make better leaders than men.
WATCH: Malema: If you're looking for criminals to shoot, go to Luthuli House
“Women are going to be in charge, even here in the EFF woman are in charge.”
He called for women to run as heads and executives of government departments.
“Women can be better leaders, they’ve always been better leaders. If you say you can’t be led by women, you are saying you can’t be led by Winnie Mandela.”
He also called out men who commit gender-based violence and said women will own more than 50% of land when government comes into power.
“Anyone that goes around perpetuating violence against women, they need to talk to themselves. We are all human beings. Under the EFF government will own more than 50% of the land because they are the majority in South Africa.”
