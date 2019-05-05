WATCH LIVE: EFF's Tshela Thupa rally under way

Julius Malema's final speech ahead of the 8 May elections. The EFF's last try. Watch live as the Red Berets pull together supporters for their final election rally ahead of voting day on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is set to deliver its final rally before South Africa hits the polls on 8 May 2019.

Thousands of EFF members across Gauteng made their way to the Tshela Thupa rally at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

The party's leader Julius Malema is set to deliver the party's last election campaign to supporters.