WATCH LIVE: African National Congress Siyanqoba election rally kicks off

With just days to go before the 2019 general elections, the African National Congress holds its Siyangqoba rally at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg.

ANC supporters dance and sing at the Ellis Park Stadium as the show begins before speeches and dignitaries arrive. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
ANC supporters dance and sing at the Ellis Park Stadium as the show begins before speeches and dignitaries arrive. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is holding its Siyanqoba Rally at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Thousands of supporters gathered at the stadium to hear the party's last election rally just days before the country hits the polls on 8 May.

ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver the party's final call on why South Africans should vote for them.

WATCH LIVE: ANC rally under way

