Turkey says it will not bow to US sanctions over S-400 deal

-
Netanyahu vows more 'massive strikes' in response to Gaza rocketsWorld
-
WATCH LIVE: EFF's Tshela Thupa rally under wayPolitics
-
'Thank you, everyone': Malema appreciates well wishes after grandmother's deathPolitics
-
Turkey says it will not bow to US sanctions over S-400 dealWorld
-
EFF’s Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi celebrates EFF’s successes at Tshela Thupa RallyPolitics
-
Israeli killed and two Palestinian gunmen dead as Gaza violence persistsWorld
-
WATCH LIVE: EFF's Tshela Thupa rally under wayPolitics
-
'Thank you, everyone': Malema appreciates well wishes after grandmother's deathPolitics
-
EFF’s Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi celebrates EFF’s successes at Tshela Thupa RallyPolitics
-
Ronald Lamola: Ramaphosa is going to finish his termPolitics
-
Gun Owners SA urges parties to include them in firearm policyLocal
-
ANC confident it’s done enough to convince SA to vote for itPolitics
Popular Topics
-
WATCH LIVE: EFF's Tshela Thupa rally under wayPolitics
-
Ronald Lamola: Ramaphosa is going to finish his termPolitics
-
Gun Owners SA urges parties to include them in firearm policyLocal
-
ANC confident it’s done enough to convince SA to vote for itPolitics
-
DA supporters express excitement after Maimane’s Dobsonville speechPolitics
-
ACM will increase public servants’ salaries if elected, says MotsoenengPolitics
-
Maimane pleads for 5 years to governPolitics
-
FACT CHECK: ‘One South Africa for All!’ - DA’s 2019 election manifestoOpinion
-
Political parties must watch the IEC like hawks, says HolomisaPolitics
-
WATCH LIVE: EFF's Tshela Thupa rally under wayPolitics
-
'Thank you, everyone': Malema appreciates well wishes after grandmother's deathPolitics
-
EFF’s Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi celebrates EFF’s successes at Tshela Thupa RallyPolitics
-
Ronald Lamola: Ramaphosa is going to finish his termPolitics
-
ANC confident it’s done enough to convince SA to vote for itPolitics
-
DA supporters express excitement after Maimane’s Dobsonville speechPolitics
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Europe won't let an African dominate the 800m sprintOpinion
-
MAHLATSE MAHLASE: Opposition to the ANC has Ace up their sleeveOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF rulingOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: It’s all up for grabs in Elections 2019Opinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Mayday for Cosatu, Ramaphosa and Mboweni?Opinion
-
Why people in Vietnam use rhino hornOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Tourism is the new gold in Africa - RamaphosaBusiness
-
Rand firms against greenback, stocks riseBusiness
-
Tiso Blackstar staff picket over better wagesBusiness
-
MTN appoints Mcebisi Jonas as next chairpersonBusiness
-
5 drivers and challenges of SA tourismBusiness
-
Rand weaker after US Federal Reserve holds lending rates, stocks gainBusiness
Popular Topics
Lotto results: Saturday, 5 May 2019
-
Naomi Campbell never cared about fameLifestyle
-
Madonna says phones ruined relationship with her childrenLifestyle
-
Cardi B: It’s hard being famousLifestyle
-
Lady Zamar, Black Coffee among SAMA Record of the Year Award finalistsLifestyle
-
Lamar Odom branded ‘walking miracle’ by doctors after 2015 overdoseLifestyle
-
Steve Hofmeyr & supporters destroy their DStv productsLocal
-
George Clooney banned from riding motorbikes by wife after crashLifestyle
-
5 drivers and challenges of SA tourismBusiness
-
Actor Peter Mayhew, Chewbacca in 'Star Wars' saga, dead at 74Lifestyle
-
Man City clinch domestic double with FA Cup triumph over West HamSport
-
Mamelodi Sundowns knocked out of CAF Champions League SemisSport
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Europe won't let an African dominate the 800m sprintOpinion
-
Log leaders Pirates and City draw in CTSport
-
Caster's final act of defiance? Think againSport
-
Folau 'anti-gay' hearing begins in SydneySport
Popular Topics
Maimane pleads for 5 years to govern
-
Tourism is the new gold in Africa - RamaphosaBusiness
-
Mitchells Plain residents to Ramaphosa: You must change our mindsLocal
-
Steve Hofmeyr & supporters destroy their DStv productsLocal
-
Cyclone Fani hits eastern IndiaWorld
-
Light it up: DA takes election campaign to Luthuli HousePolitics
-
The front line of peace: What it’s like to be an SA soldier abroadLocal
-
5 drivers and challenges of SA tourismBusiness
-
Violent protests in Venezuela as President Maduro clings to powerWorld
-
Tracking Caster Semenya's marathon against the IAAFSport
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
- Sun
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 11°C
Turkey says it will not bow to US sanctions over S-400 deal
Washington has said the S-400s could compromise the capabilities of its F-35 fighter jets - for which it has a separate deal with Turkey - and warned of possible US sanctions if Ankara pushed on with the Russian deal.
ANKARA - Turkey will never bow to US sanctions over its agreement to purchase Russian S-400 defense systems, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Sunday in reference to a deal that has strained ties between the NATO allies.
Washington has said the S-400s could compromise the capabilities of its F-35 fighter jets - for which it has a separate deal with Turkey - and warned of possible US sanctions if Ankara pushed on with the Russian deal. Ankara has said the S-400s and F-35s would not impact each other and that it will not abandon the former.
Speaking in an interview with broadcaster Kanal 7, Oktay said US concerns on the issue were not reasonable and added that Turkey would not back down.
Popular in World
-
Israeli killed and two Palestinian gunmen dead as Gaza violence persists2 hours ago
-
British runner Sharp received death threats for Semenya commentsone day ago
-
Brexit deal could be done in "next few days", top Conservative says17 hours ago
-
Gift of the Givers: Shiraaz Mohamed’s family in good spirits5 hours ago
-
Fake heiress who fooled New York convicted of multiple felonies9 days ago
-
Dozens of rockets fired at Israel from Gaza, Israel respondsone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.