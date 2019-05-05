Now they know the EFF is a force to be reckoned with - Malema

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Sunday slammed his party’s detractors, saying many thought the EFF was a “mickey mouse organisation”, but they realised that the red berets were a force to be reckoned with.

"They thought we were a mickey mouse organisation. Now they realise we are a force to be reckoned with. They say we are going to kill each other in our next conference," Malema said in his address to scores of EFF supporters at the party’s Tshela Thupa rally at Orlando Stadium, Soweto.

"You must watch the conference on Facebook, it is going to be the most peaceful and disciplined conference because we are inspired African children. We want to liberate an African child, we are fighting for African children,” he added.

EFF leader Julius Malema is ready to deliver his final address ahead of Wednesday's national election. #EFFTshelaThupaRally

📸@ietskaylo pic.twitter.com/TwBHsRwj4P — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 5, 2019

Malema said the African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) were scared of the EFF because the party was making inroads in various provinces including KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape.

“Comrades you have shaken the ANC, the ANC is very scared of you. We are proud of the fighters in Western Cape, we never expected to shake the racist DA. In the Western Cape, they are shaking,” he said.

Malema thanked the EFF’s volunteers and supporters for their efforts on the campaign trail ahead of next Wednesday’s polls, saying the EFF had ran a dignified campaign that was without violence.

“Comrades, you ran a beautiful campaign, you ran a dignified campaign, you ran a disciplined campaign even when you were proved by agent provocateurs. You never gave them an opportunity to be involved in violence," Malema said.

“You avoided violence not because you are scared. You are not scared, you are not cowards but because you knew that violence will disrupt victory on 8 May,” he said.

The EFF leader also took a swipe at Wits Vice-Chancellor Adam Habib and labelled him racist, saying Habib had apparently confessed that he never expected the EFF to campaign in the suburban areas in the country.

“Comrades, you have shaken them to a point where that the racist VC of Wits University confessed that he never expected the EFF in the suburbs,” Malema said.

“Such a self-hating Indian brother said he never expected the poor in Houghton [and] KwaMhlanga in KZN. Let us tell you, KwaMhlanga, Houghton and Sandton [City] are what they are because of the poor who come from Alexandra, who come from Umlazi, and work in those places.

“We are not looking for you, Habib, we are looking for the cleaners, domestic workers. We are looking for what you should to call garden girls and boys, those are our people,” he added.