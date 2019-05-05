View all in Latest
'Thank you, everyone': Malema appreciates well wishes after grandmother's death

In a tweet on Sunday morning, Malema described his grandmother as loyal and a ‘dependable force in the struggle’, saying they had been through a lot together.

Mantwa Malema (L), Koko Sarah Malema (C), and EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: @FloydShivambu/Twitter
Mantwa Malema (L), Koko Sarah Malema (C), and EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: @FloydShivambu/Twitter
21 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has thanked South Africans for their messages of condolences following the death of his grandmother on Saturday, Koko Sarah Malema.

In a tweet sent on Sunday morning, Malema described his grandmother as loyal and a “dependable force in the struggle”, saying they had been through a lot together.

Malema is understood to have had a close relationship with Koko Sarah and was raised by her after his mother, Florah, died during his childhood.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank you for the messages of condolences for our grandmother. Your words are indeed helping us to navigate this uncertain time. She was my loyal & dependable force in the struggle. We have been through a lot together. Thank you, everyone,” Malema tweeted.

In a statement on Saturday, the EFF said Koko Sarah died at her home in Seshego, Polokwane. The news of her passing came after the family buried one of Malema's aunts, Koko Sarah's daughter, three weeks ago.

“We send our revolutionary condolences on behalf of the entire Economic Emancipation Movement to [Malema], the entire Malema family, their relatives, and friends.

The greatest matriarch and pillar of their strength has fallen, the great tree that provided cooling shades of comfort, love, and stability has been uprooted, forever, from their lives,” the EFF said.

Political leaders and South Africans had taken to social media to send their condolences to the EFF leader.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a press briefing his thoughts and prayers were with Malema, his family, and organisation. While the leader of the Democratic Alliance, Mmusi Maimane, also sent his well wishes saying he knew how Koko Sarah meant to Malema.

