'Thank you, everyone': Malema appreciates well wishes after grandmother's death

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has thanked South Africans for their messages of condolences following the death of his grandmother on Saturday, Koko Sarah Malema.

In a tweet sent on Sunday morning, Malema described his grandmother as loyal and a “dependable force in the struggle”, saying they had been through a lot together.

Malema is understood to have had a close relationship with Koko Sarah and was raised by her after his mother, Florah, died during his childhood.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank you for the messages of condolences for our grandmother. Your words are indeed helping us to navigate this uncertain time. She was my loyal & dependable force in the struggle. We have been through a lot together. Thank you, everyone,” Malema tweeted.

We want to take this opportunity to thank you for the messages of condolences for our grandmother. Your words are indeed helping us to navigate this uncertain time. She was my loyal & dependable force in the struggle. We have been through a lot together. Thank you, everyone — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) May 5, 2019

In a statement on Saturday, the EFF said Koko Sarah died at her home in Seshego, Polokwane. The news of her passing came after the family buried one of Malema's aunts, Koko Sarah's daughter, three weeks ago.

“We send our revolutionary condolences on behalf of the entire Economic Emancipation Movement to [Malema], the entire Malema family, their relatives, and friends.

The greatest matriarch and pillar of their strength has fallen, the great tree that provided cooling shades of comfort, love, and stability has been uprooted, forever, from their lives,” the EFF said.

Political leaders and South Africans had taken to social media to send their condolences to the EFF leader.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a press briefing his thoughts and prayers were with Malema, his family, and organisation. While the leader of the Democratic Alliance, Mmusi Maimane, also sent his well wishes saying he knew how Koko Sarah meant to Malema.

To my fellow Brother, Leader of the EFF @Julius_S_Malema I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to you and your family on the passing of your grandmother.



We all know very well how much your grandmother meant to you and as such I pray with you and wish you strength. — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) May 4, 2019

My heart goes out to you @Julius_S_Malema on the passing of the matriarch of the Malema family,Mme Koko Sarah Malema. We know how dear a mother she was to you.

I share in your sorrow & wish you strength during this difficult time.

Be strong my brother.

May her soul Rest In Peace — Ayanda Dlodlo (@MinAyandaDlodlo) May 4, 2019

I know what she meant to you, and each time we set our foot in Masakaneng, she became our grandmother too. Re lla le wena. Tiya mokgomana. Le tše di tla feta. A robale ka kgotso mokgekolo. Koko Sara. https://t.co/dRe6MijB5q — Buti Manamela (@ButiManamela) May 4, 2019

We are saddened by the passing away of Koko Sarah Malema, the Grandmother of CiC @Julius_S_Malema! Koko Sarah Malema the family Matriarch who held the Malema family together and produced great leadership for South Africa! Condolences to the CiC and entire Malema family, Vashavi! pic.twitter.com/opolJY7rYA — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) May 4, 2019