-
Remy Ma confident that assault case will be dropped
Remy insists she was at home with her husband, Papoose, and their four-month-old daughter Reminisce at the time of the alleged assault and says she has surveillance camera evidence to back this up.
LONDON - Rapper Remy Ma is confident that prosecutors will drop the assault charges against her when she presents them with video evidence.
The 38-year-old rapper - whose real name is Reminisce Smith - turned herself into police in New York last week after being accused of punching her Live & Hip Hop New York co-star Brittney Taylor in the face during the Pretty Lou Benefit Concert last month, allegedly causing a bruised right eye.
Remy insists she was at home with her husband, Papoose, and their four-month-old daughter Reminisce at the time of the alleged assault and says she has surveillance camera evidence to back this up.
Her attorney, Dawn Florio told TMZ: "Remy has security cameras installed in her house that show she was there at 9:30 PM on 16 April - the same time Love & Hip Hop: New York star Brittney Taylor claims Remy punched her backstage during a concert at NYC's Irving Plaza."
Dawn added that prosecutors were "dumbfounded" in court this week when Remy's team told them about the evidence.
She said she is confident that prosecutors will drop the case when they review the tapes.
However, despite Remy's denials, Brittany previously insisted she has "confidence in our system of justice".
Her lawyer, Sanford Rubenstein, said in a statement: "This arrest demonstrates how serious this matter is, it is real life and not reality TV entertainment.
"The victim Brittney Taylor has confidence in our system of justice and will continue to fully cooperate with the authorities."
The 'All The Way Up' hitmaker - who will return to court on 24 May - previously spent six years in jail after shooting former friend Makeda Barnes-Joseph in the abdomen during an argument in 2007.
Remy's lawyer praised her client - who also has an 18-year-old son, Jayson, from a previous relationship - as "the absolutely perfect parolee" since leaving prison in August 2014 but said the allegations had made parole officers tighten the conditions around her freedom, requiring her to now wear an ankle monitor and submit to an earlier curfew.
Timeline
