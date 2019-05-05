Ramaphosa: This election, the ANC is the only option

He was speaking the party’s last election rally held at Ellis Park on Sunday, just two days before South Africans cast their votes in the 8 May national elections.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) leader Cyril Ramaphosa called on South Africans to vote for the ANC if they want to bring growth and transformation.

He was speaking the party’s last election rally held at Ellis Park on Sunday, just two days before South Africans cast their votes in the 8 May national elections.

Thousands of ANC supporters came out in numbers to hear why the party felt they still need to be trusted by the country.

“The future of our country is in your hands. It is in the hands of the people of South Africa,” Ramaphosa said.

He called on young people faced with unemployment and want to build a better life that they have today to vote for the ANC.

“It is a call for every South Africans to go out in large numbers to vote for a new era of growth … and transformation.”

He said this was a moment for SA to choose to return to corruption or hardship or choose a new leap of growth and progress.

Ramaphosa touched on the ANC’s efforts in addressing corruption within the party and promised the supporters that more will be done to address the socio-economic challenges the country was faced with.

“The ANC is the only organisation that can address their concerns.”

He admitted that more could have been done in the party’s 25 years of governance but assured that the party will be done.

Ramaphosa added: "They know the remarkable progress we have made together over 25 years; but they know that more could have been done, and that much more needs to be done."

Read Ramaphosa's full speech.

Ramaphosa's Siyanqoba rally speech by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd