Ramaphosa's popularity unmistakable as he begins his Siyanqoba speech

Meanwhile, EFF supporters are gathering for Julius Malema's Tshela Thupa rally at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

ELLIS PARK STADIUM/ORALNDO STADIUM - ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa arrived at Ellis Park Stadium on Sunday to cheers and waves from ANC supporters. As he entered the stadium, supporters shouted and ran towards the leader.

With the proceedings having kicked at the stadium for the ANC's final Siyanqoba rally ahead of the national election on Wednesday, the venue is almost full to capacity. Supporters started trickling into the stadium from 7am, and waited patiently for the president to arrive.

Ramaphosa greeted all arms of the ANC, including the ANC Women's League and the MKMVA. Also in attendance at the rally was former Nigeria president Goodluck Jonathan, who Ramaphosa said was in SA as an election observer.

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe said the party was going to win the support of Gauteng residents.

"We are not about to hand over Gauteng to anybody," Mantashe said.

ANC NEC member Ronald Lamola told Eyewitness News earlier on Sunday any attempts to recall ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa would be fought.

“We are going to ensure that there is no one who is going to do anything to the president. The people of this country and ANC members are clear, they love the president,” Lamola said.

He said attempts to de-campaign the party by some from within the organisation failed.

There has been persistent speculation in the ANC that former president Jacob Zuma’s allies in the party plan to recall Ramaphosa during the organisation’s next national general council.

Lamola said that wouldn't work.

“He’s going to finish his term, we will make sure. No one will do anything to the president. The people of the country love the president. We will give him unflinching and undivided support."

EFF SUPPORTERS JUBILANT AHEAD OF MALEMA’S ADDRESS

Also on Sunday, EFF supporters said they believed their party could bring change in South Africa. Thousands of supporters arrived at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto ahead of party leader Julius Malema's address. Malema is expected to outline his plans should the EFF win the elections.

Supporters are adamant their party has the potential to win Wednesday’s polls.

They have been telling supporters how the ANC has failed the youth, saying the Red Berets have brilliant leaders who can take South Africa forward.

More and more supporters continue to arrive at the venue which is now filling up.

On Saturday, Malema's grandmother died in Seshego. Speculation about possibly not continuing the EFF's Tshela Thupa rally was rife.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)