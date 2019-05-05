Ramaphosa offered Shivambu and I positions in Cabinet, says Malema
“Ramaphosa offered me and Shivambu positions in Cabinet when he started as president and we said no."
JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said African National Congress (ANC) leader Cyril Ramaphosa offered him and the EFF’s deputy leader Floyd Shivambu positions in Cabinet when he became president of the country.
Malema was speaking the party’s Tshela Thupa rally at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Sunday before the 8 May elections.
He said: “Ramaphosa offered me and Shivambu positions in Cabinet when he started as president and we said no."
“Now, I heard a story that the presidency said there was never such a thing. I never said the presidency promised us, I said 'Ramaphosa'.”
He called on Ramaphosa to answer his claim, and not the presidency to speak on behalf on him.
Malema said the pair declined the offer because of a sense of duty.
“We are not in this thing to serve ourselves and families, we are here to serve an African child. If we serve through Cabinet, it will not be through Ramaphosa’s favour [but] through the EFF’s performance in the elections. We don’t want favours from anyone.”
Malema said, after the 8 May elections, the EFF would make it into Cabinet and the party’s red flag would fly high at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
