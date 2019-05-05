Mpofu: Whatever votes we receive would be put to good use

Mpofu said the party would be humbling itself to South Africans as its leaders and supporters celebrate what they said would be a good showing when votes were counted after the 8 May.

ORLANDO STADIUM – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) chairperson Dali Mpofu said South Africans had embraced the party's message during its campaign despite the scepticism of their critics.

Mpofu told Eyewitness News that the EFF's Tshela Thupa rally which took part in the south of Johannesburg was a platform for the party to tell the public what an EFF-led government would do to change the lives of marginalised black people.

He said whatever the number of votes the party received, the support would be put to good use.

“We are here to humble ourselves in front of our people. Whatever votes they give us, we will use the votes to benefit them. If they give us one vote, we will use those votes to better the lives of black people.”

The EFF bagged 6% of the total vote in 2014.

Mpofu said the party used the power it was given by the electorate in Johannesburg and Tshwane during the last national and provincial elections to insource security guards and cleaners and not for their personal benefit.

Orlando Stadium is abuzz with activities as supporters are now enjoying music from different artists.

Supporters responded with a standing ovation and thunderous applause from thousands of EFF members.

