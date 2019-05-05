More questions than answers after a reservoir in Durban was damaged
A statement purportedly from the municipality, said the facility was bombed allegedly by striking municipal workers.
DURBAN - The eThekwini municipality is said to be going around in circles after a water reservoir was extensively damaged on Saturday.
A statement purportedly from the municipality, said the facility was bombed allegedly by striking municipal workers who have been staying away from work and opening taps along with sewer systems since last week.
But the city manager then back-peddled from the declaration distancing himself from the statement.
None of the municipality officials from the director of communications to the mayor's spokesperson wanted to be quoted when contacted by Eyewitness News.
A reservoir was damaged and some parts of eThekwini are without water after Premier Willies Mchunu said the damage caused is nearly R4 million.
The provincial Department of Cooperative Governance says the damage to the reservoir is massive, but the municipality is now shying away from saying what caused the damage.
This has highlighted the fragile relationship between the city and the workers since the start of the municipal strike.
The cause of that strike is itself marred in politics because workers believe that struggle veterans were favoured when lucrative promotions were dished out.
But this now shifts focus to mayor Sandile Gumede and raises questions about whether she is still in charge.
Her election as ANC eThekwini regional chairperson is what catapulted her to be mayor, and with regional elections expected after the national elections, she might face those who believe she was part of the decision to marginalise workers and those who believe she is simply unable to take charge of the situation.
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa, leaders, send well wishes to Malema after grandmother's death
-
ACM will increase public servants’ salaries if elected, says Motsoeneng
-
Julius Malema's grandmother dies
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Europe won't let an African dominate the 800m sprint
-
Steve Hofmeyr & supporters destroy their DStv products
-
Shiraaz Mohamed’s captors request $1.5m ransom
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.