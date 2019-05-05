More questions than answers after a reservoir in Durban was damaged

A statement purportedly from the municipality, said the facility was bombed allegedly by striking municipal workers.

DURBAN - The eThekwini municipality is said to be going around in circles after a water reservoir was extensively damaged on Saturday.

A statement purportedly from the municipality, said the facility was bombed allegedly by striking municipal workers who have been staying away from work and opening taps along with sewer systems since last week.

But the city manager then back-peddled from the declaration distancing himself from the statement.

None of the municipality officials from the director of communications to the mayor's spokesperson wanted to be quoted when contacted by Eyewitness News.

A reservoir was damaged and some parts of eThekwini are without water after Premier Willies Mchunu said the damage caused is nearly R4 million.

The provincial Department of Cooperative Governance says the damage to the reservoir is massive, but the municipality is now shying away from saying what caused the damage.

This has highlighted the fragile relationship between the city and the workers since the start of the municipal strike.

The cause of that strike is itself marred in politics because workers believe that struggle veterans were favoured when lucrative promotions were dished out.

But this now shifts focus to mayor Sandile Gumede and raises questions about whether she is still in charge.

Her election as ANC eThekwini regional chairperson is what catapulted her to be mayor, and with regional elections expected after the national elections, she might face those who believe she was part of the decision to marginalise workers and those who believe she is simply unable to take charge of the situation.