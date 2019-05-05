Mangosuthu Buthelezi calls on KZN to give IFP widespread support

He said the country has been denied overall justice for far too long: “Justice has been denied for far too long and I am not talking specifically about the courts when I mention justice but I am talking about fairness.”

JOHANNESBURG – Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi called on the people of KwaZulu-Natal to give the party widespread support and restore integrity to the province.

He was speaking at the IFP's final election rally in Ulundi.

He said the country has been denied overall justice for far too long: “Justice has been denied for far too long and I am not talking specifically about the courts when I mention justice but I am talking about fairness.”

He said South Africans are simply the victims of corruption.

“When we hear about looting or state coughers and abuse of power, what’re you’re already hearing is the word ‘no’ to free education, housing, employment and access to funding.”

He said it was time to get new leaders: “It is time then to change the power dynamics. You topple from power those who abuse their positions. It is time to clean house at the highest level because it is our house. It doesn’t belong to politicians and cadres, it belongs to the people.”

Buthelezi said the African National Congress (ANC) must be punished: “Remember what Madiba said in 1993 and I quote him: ‘If the ANC does to you what the apartheid government did to you then you must do to the ANC what you did to the apartheid government’.”

He said the corruption has taken its toll: “…And this is how we arrived at the Zondo Commission, the looting of VBS Bank, Bosasa, the PIC, the near collapse of the social grant system and Eskom and our public broadcaster.”