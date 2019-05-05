Malema to SAPS: Shoot Ace Magashule because he is the real criminal

"We don’t want bloody thirsty police, we don’t want a black policeman that enjoys shooting at black people… If you are thirsty to shoot, then go to Luthuli House to shoot Ace Magashule, the real criminal.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema said The South African Police Service should shoot ANC secretary-gernal Ace Magashule, and not protesters.

He was speaking the party's election rally at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

“Police officers, you must not be shooting protesters. Demanding justice and fighting are two different things. When we are marching and barricading the roads is because the criminals in the office are not giving us what we demand. Do not shoot at us.”

'She knew she would not be here with me'

Earlier, Malema said his late grandmother Koko Sarah would have wanted him to attend the party’s Tshela Thupa rally in Orlando Stadium.

He was addressing thousands of supporters at the stadium on Sunday as part of the party’s election campaign before the national elections set to take place on Wednesday.

Koko Sarah died on Saturday morning in her home in Seshego. Her death happened shortly after Malema lost his aunt, who died in April.

Koko Sarah, who raised Malema, had been released from the hospital shortly after the death of his aunt.

My grandmother wanted me to be here.

“She knew that she would not be here with me…”

“She left me in the good hands of the ground forces of the EFF. I am not an orphan. You can’t be an orphan when you are a father of so many children.”

Malema said he was happy to be delivering the party’s last election rally before the 8 May elections. He said his family appreciates all message of condolences from the greater public.

“It is your messages which are keeping us going.”

He also thanked the leaders of political and religious leaders for their condolence messages.

“My grandmother meant everything to me. I am because of her.”

His grandmother will be buried on Saturday.

