Maimane: DA the best alternative to govern nationallyPolitics
Now they know the EFF is a force to be reckoned with - MalemaPolitics
Malema to SAPS: Shoot Ace Magashule because he is the real criminalPolitics
Ramaphosa: We will never surrender our freedom to corruptionPolitics
Mpofu: Whatever votes we receive would be put to good usePolitics
Jobs a big reminder for Gauteng ANC supporters in Ramaphosa's Siyanqoba speechPolitics
Ramaphosa: This election, the ANC is the only optionPolitics
Maimane: DA the best alternative to govern nationally
Maimane visited Mitchells Plain in Cape Town on Sunday to provide an overview of the party's election campaign ahead of national and provincial elections this week.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane highlighted why the DA was a better alternative to roll out as government nationally.
Maimane visited Mitchells Plain in Cape Town on Sunday to provide an overview of the party's election campaign ahead of national and provincial elections this week.
Political parties rounded off their final rallies before South Africans head to the polls.
The IEC said the casting of special votes went under way on Monday morning.
Early and special votes will take place between Monday and Tuesday with some journalists, election officials and some Muslims casting their votes early.
IEC chair Glen Mashanini will be casting his special vote on Monday at Dainfern Primary School in Fourways.
