Maimane: DA the best alternative to govern nationally

Maimane visited Mitchells Plain in Cape Town on Sunday to provide an overview of the party's election campaign ahead of national and provincial elections this week.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane highlighted why the DA was a better alternative to roll out as government nationally.

Political parties rounded off their final rallies before South Africans head to the polls.

The IEC said the casting of special votes went under way on Monday morning.

Early and special votes will take place between Monday and Tuesday with some journalists, election officials and some Muslims casting their votes early.

IEC chair Glen Mashanini will be casting his special vote on Monday at Dainfern Primary School in Fourways.