Late Origi header keeps Liverpool's hopes alive
Liverpool showed they are ready to push Manchester City right until the final seconds of this season with their spirited 3-2 win at Newcastle United.
NEWCASTLE, England - In a gripping title race, Liverpool showed they are ready to push Manchester City right until the final seconds of this season with their spirited 3-2 win at Newcastle United.
An 86th minute header from substitute Divock Origi secured the victory but in many ways it was also the willpower and guts of Juergen Klopp’s side that made sure of the three vital points.
The result leaves Liverpool with a two-point advantage over Manchester City but Pep Guardiola’s team have two games remaining, including Monday’s home match with Leicester City, while Liverpool have just one — their final game at home to Wolves.
No Premier League table has ever looked like this with a eight days of the season remaining — Liverpool have 94 points and City 92 — third place Tottenham are more than 20 points behind.
A Liverpool draw would have given City a margin for error in their final two games - and it is hard to imagine they would have let it slip with a trip to lowly Brighton on the final day.
But Liverpool were not going to let this season, during which they have been beaten just once in the league, end at St. James’ Park against the club’s former manager Rafa Benitez.
“What the boys did is unbelievable,” said Klopp, who appeared moved by what he had witnessed.
Enough had gone against Liverpool this week that a little deflation could have been forgiven.
Liverpool started without injured Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino and then in the second half lost their talismanic Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah, who was carried off on a stretcher after an aerial clash with Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka.
All this coming after the 3-0 loss to Barcelona in their Champions League semi-final, first-leg on Wednesday.
Popular in Sport
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Europe won't let an African dominate the 800m sprint
-
Caster's final act of defiance? Think again
-
Man City clinch domestic double with FA Cup triumph over West Ham
-
Mamelodi Sundowns knocked out of CAF Champions League Semis
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF ruling
-
British runner Sharp received death threats for Semenya comments
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.