Gun Owners SA urges parties to include them in firearm policy

The organisation's chairman, Paul Oxley, says they've received responses from seven political parties on gun ownership.

CAPE TOWN - Gun Owners South Africa says more political parties should have a firearm policy aimed at legal gun owners.

The firearms rights advocacy group recently interacted with political parties on their stance relating to gun-related issues.

Members say government should recognise legal firearm owners as part of the solution to restore law and order in society.

Statistics quoted by the group indicates there are about 3 million legal firearm owners in South Africa.

The organisation's chairman, Paul Oxley, says they've received responses from seven political parties on gun ownership.

“Countries that are not stable tends to clamp down on civilian ownership of firearms, why, because they are scared, because the governments fear their population. They fear the electorate. Countries that are very secure in their democracy tends not to worry about armed citizens, because they know they're doing what the people want in any case.”

An index provided by GOSA indicates the ANC is vehemently against civilian firearm ownership.

The Capitalist Party of South Africa(ZACP) and Freedom Front Plus are in full support of legal firearm ownership.

Cope and the UDM have no policy on the matter but they are opposed to the proliferation of unlicensed firearms.

The organisation sees firearm ownership as an important indicator to gauge the maturity of a democracy.