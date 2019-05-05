Gift of the Givers: Shiraaz Mohamed’s family in good spirits

Chairperson of Gift of the Givers, Imtiaaz Sooliman says Mohamed's mother has been strong.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gift of the Givers said the family of abducted South African photo-journalist Shiraaz Mohamed is in good spirits as they wait in anticipation for his release.

A video acting as Mohamed's proof of life was released last month with his captors demanding $1.5 million ransom to release Mohamed.

It’s understood negotiations are underway, with the group saying they don’t have the funds and the South African government has also refused to foot the bill as they do not negotiate with terrorists.

“She said she needs to be strong for her children and her children told me she was preparing for Ramadan which is next week. She’s been so positive about it, it’s incredible.”

Religious leaders are being consulted to write letters to the captors requesting the unconditional release of Mohamed.