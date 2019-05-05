Gift of the Givers: Shiraaz Mohamed’s family in good spirits

-
Gift of the Givers: Shiraaz Mohamed’s family in good spiritsLocal
-
More questions than answers after a reservoir in Durban was damagedLocal
-
ACM will increase public servants’ salaries if elected, says MotsoenengPolitics
-
Maimane pleads for 5 years to governPolitics
-
Brexit deal could be done in "next few days", top Conservative saysWorld
-
Shiraaz Mohamed’s captors request $1.5m ransomLocal
-
Gift of the Givers: Shiraaz Mohamed’s family in good spiritsLocal
-
More questions than answers after a reservoir in Durban was damagedLocal
-
ACM will increase public servants’ salaries if elected, says MotsoenengPolitics
-
Maimane pleads for 5 years to governPolitics
-
Shiraaz Mohamed’s captors request $1.5m ransomLocal
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Europe won't let an African dominate the 800m sprintOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Maimane pleads for 5 years to governPolitics
-
FACT CHECK: ‘One South Africa for All!’ - DA’s 2019 election manifestoOpinion
-
Political parties must watch the IEC like hawks, says HolomisaPolitics
-
Maimane: ‘I’m not asking you to marry me, I’m asking you to vote for change’Politics
-
Maimane: A vote for Ramaphosa is a vote for corruptionPolitics
-
Ace Magashule refuses to answer any more questions on phone tapping claimsPolitics
-
ANC turned NC into headquarters of corruption, says EFFPolitics
-
Zuma denies conspiring to destabilise RamaphosaPolitics
-
CT sees 24% drop in gang activity since launch of Anti-Gang UnitPolitics
-
Maimane pleads for 5 years to governPolitics
-
FACT CHECK: ‘One South Africa for All!’ - DA’s 2019 election manifestoOpinion
-
Political parties must watch the IEC like hawks, says HolomisaPolitics
-
Maimane: ‘I’m not asking you to marry me, I’m asking you to vote for change’Politics
-
UDM final rally kicks off in Carletonville ahead of 8 May electionsPolitics
-
Maimane: A vote for Ramaphosa is a vote for corruptionPolitics
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Europe won't let an African dominate the 800m sprintOpinion
-
MAHLATSE MAHLASE: Opposition to the ANC has Ace up their sleeveOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF rulingOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: It’s all up for grabs in Elections 2019Opinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Mayday for Cosatu, Ramaphosa and Mboweni?Opinion
-
Why people in Vietnam use rhino hornOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Tourism is the new gold in Africa - RamaphosaBusiness
-
Rand firms against greenback, stocks riseBusiness
-
Tiso Blackstar staff picket over better wagesBusiness
-
MTN appoints Mcebisi Jonas as next chairpersonBusiness
-
5 drivers and challenges of SA tourismBusiness
-
Rand weaker after US Federal Reserve holds lending rates, stocks gainBusiness
Popular Topics
Lotto results: Saturday, 5 May 2019
-
Naomi Campbell never cared about fameLifestyle
-
Madonna says phones ruined relationship with her childrenLifestyle
-
Cardi B: It’s hard being famousLifestyle
-
Lady Zamar, Black Coffee among SAMA Record of the Year Award finalistsLifestyle
-
Lamar Odom branded ‘walking miracle’ by doctors after 2015 overdoseLifestyle
-
Steve Hofmeyr & supporters destroy their DStv productsLocal
-
George Clooney banned from riding motorbikes by wife after crashLifestyle
-
5 drivers and challenges of SA tourismBusiness
-
Actor Peter Mayhew, Chewbacca in 'Star Wars' saga, dead at 74Lifestyle
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Europe won't let an African dominate the 800m sprintOpinion
-
Log leaders Pirates and City draw in CTSport
-
Caster's final act of defiance? Think againSport
-
Folau 'anti-gay' hearing begins in SydneySport
-
Brazilian ex-football star Ronaldinho raps against corruptionWorld
-
British runner Sharp received death threats for Semenya commentsWorld
Popular Topics
Maimane pleads for 5 years to govern
-
Tourism is the new gold in Africa - RamaphosaBusiness
-
Mitchells Plain residents to Ramaphosa: You must change our mindsLocal
-
Steve Hofmeyr & supporters destroy their DStv productsLocal
-
Cyclone Fani hits eastern IndiaWorld
-
Light it up: DA takes election campaign to Luthuli HousePolitics
-
The front line of peace: What it’s like to be an SA soldier abroadLocal
-
5 drivers and challenges of SA tourismBusiness
-
Violent protests in Venezuela as President Maduro clings to powerWorld
-
Tracking Caster Semenya's marathon against the IAAFSport
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
- Sun
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 11°C
Gift of the Givers: Shiraaz Mohamed’s family in good spirits
Chairperson of Gift of the Givers, Imtiaaz Sooliman says Mohamed's mother has been strong.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gift of the Givers said the family of abducted South African photo-journalist Shiraaz Mohamed is in good spirits as they wait in anticipation for his release.
A video acting as Mohamed's proof of life was released last month with his captors demanding $1.5 million ransom to release Mohamed.
It’s understood negotiations are underway, with the group saying they don’t have the funds and the South African government has also refused to foot the bill as they do not negotiate with terrorists.
Chairperson of Gift of the Givers, Imtiaaz Sooliman says Mohamed's mother has been strong.
“She said she needs to be strong for her children and her children told me she was preparing for Ramadan which is next week. She’s been so positive about it, it’s incredible.”
Religious leaders are being consulted to write letters to the captors requesting the unconditional release of Mohamed.
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
More questions than answers after a reservoir in Durban was damaged45 minutes ago
-
Ramaphosa, leaders, send well wishes to Malema after grandmother's death14 hours ago
-
ACM will increase public servants’ salaries if elected, says Motsoeneng11 hours ago
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Europe won't let an African dominate the 800m sprint13 hours ago
-
Julius Malema's grandmother dies18 hours ago
-
Steve Hofmeyr & supporters destroy their DStv productsone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.