Ramaphosa: We will never surrender our freedom to corruption

Cyril Ramaphosa was careful to tell the public corruption will be dealt with in the ANC.

JOHANNESBURG – After months of campaigning and door-to-door visits across the country ahead of the much-anticipated general elections next week, African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa called on South Africans to join the governing party on its journey of hope and renewal by voting for the ANC.

But he made sure to appease the public on corruption on Sunday at the ANC’s Siyanqoba rally at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg. The ANC has been plagued by these allegations, and the commission into state capture continues to finger party members.

"Let us declare, here and now, that we will never surrender our freedom to corruption and state capture," he said.

He listed the Zondo Commission as proof of the extent the ANC was willing to go to uncover corruption.

"Let there be no doubt, those responsible for state capture and corruption will be held to account," he said.

"We have done much to restore the credibility and effectiveness of the [National Prosecurting Authority, Sars, the South African Police Service and the State Security Agency," Ramaphosa added.

Ramaphosa thanked the party’s volunteers and supporters at the ANC’s Siyanqoba rally on Sunday for their hard work on the campaign trail, but warned that the party still faced an uphill battle to persuade the electorate to vote for it.

“On Wednesday, each and every one of us must go from ward to ward, street to street, door to door to get out the vote. We cannot allow all the hard work of the last few months to be wasted,” Ramaphosa said at a packed Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg.

The mood is that of #ThumaMina the stadium is packed to its fullest capacity #ANCSiyaqhoba people of the ANC are ready to #VoteANC 🖤💛💚 pic.twitter.com/B4L27cjkH5 — #VoteANC (@MYANC) May 5, 2019

Ramaphosa said ANC volunteers and supporters must do everything within their means to ensure that voters cast their ballots for the party.

“The work we do over the next few days will determine the future of our country for many years to come. Today is a call to action to the people of South Africa. It is a call to join us on this journey of hope and renewal.

“It is a call to every South Africans to go to the voting station where you are registered and cast your vote for the ANC,” he said.

Read Ramaphosa's full speech

Ramaphosa's Siyanqoba r... by on Scribd