Jobs a big reminder for Gauteng ANC supporters in Ramaphosa's Siyanqoba speech

The ANC leader reminded voters about his pledge to do away with work experience for graduates.

JOHANNESBURG - Cyril Ramaphosa said the African National Congress (ANC) will look into doing away with work experience to help more young people enter the job market.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the party’s final election rally at Ellis Park Stadium on Sunday before South Africans cast their votes on 8 May.

The party’s leader said experience must be done away with to address youth unemployment.

The youth unemployment rate in South Africa increased to 54.70% in the fourth quarter of 2018 from 52.80% in the third quarter of 2018.

The president said the party was aware of the high levels of unemployment in the country and promised supporters more will be done to address the issue.

Ramaphosa said the ANC knows how to create jobs to address the greater unemployment crisis the country is faced with.



“When we got into power, there were more than 8 million people… today there are more than 16 million people with jobs.”

He said the party was determined to achieve higher levels of employment through investments that would help build factories, mines, call centres and farms.

The national unemployment rate is currently sitting at 27.2% in the second quarter of 2018.

“It is by removing barriers to investment and ending policy uncertainty, by creating space for new black entrants, by making our economy more competitive, that we will reach far higher levels of inclusive growth.

“It is by further strengthening the social compact between government, labour, business, civil society and communities that we will create more decent jobs.”

He said these were not just mere words but promises the party would act on.

Read the president's full speech

