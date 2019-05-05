EFF’s Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi celebrates EFF’s successes at Tshela Thupa Rally

Mkhaliphi said the EFF should be able to fill the stadium with 45,000 people emphasizing that supporters will not be bussed in from other provinces.

ORLANDO STADIUM - EFF deputy secretary general Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi said the party's Tshela Thupa Rally was a celebration of the hard work they've put into this year's electioneering.

She said the event which is being held at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto was expected to pull maximum crowds to prove the EFF's influence.

Thousands of EFF members across Gauteng made their way to the Tshela Thupa Rally, Mkhaliphi said the numbers matter.

#EFFTshelaThupaRally The @EFFSouthAfrica 's Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi says the party isn't bussing anyone in and the numbers speak for themselves. pic.twitter.com/RO12xWT4fv — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 5, 2019

She told Eyewitness News that as a government in waiting, the party should be able to fill the stadium with 45,000 people emphasizing that supporters will not be bussed in from other provinces.

Mkhaliphi said EFF leader Julius Malema is strong after the death of his grandmother and will address supporters to encourage all South Africans to vote for the EFF on Wednesday.

EFF supporters arrived in their numbers from various parts of the province to hear their Malema's election message.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)