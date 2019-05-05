View all in Latest
DA supporters express excitement after Maimane’s Dobsonville speech

Some DA supporters from outside Gauteng said they got up at 4 in the morning to catch buses to Soweto to hear DA leader Mmusi Maimane speak.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane at Dobsonville Stadium on 4 May 2019 for the party’s final election rally. Picture: Kayleen Morgan /EWN
DA leader Mmusi Maimane at Dobsonville Stadium on 4 May 2019 for the party’s final election rally. Picture: Kayleen Morgan /EWN
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – DA supporters were bussed in from far and wide to attend the party's final elections rally at Dobsonville Stadium yesterday.

Most echoed an all too common sentiment leading up to the polls saying they want to see change after Wednesday's elections, as well as jobs and an end to corruption.

Some DA supporters from outside Gauteng said they got up at 4 in the morning to catch buses to Soweto to hear DA leader Mmusi Maimane speak.

Russel from Springfontein in the Free State says he travelled for six hours. And his highlight of the rally?

“When Maimane’s going around the stadium.”

After doing his procession around the stadium to greet supporters, the DA leader said their vote should be an expression of the future they want to see in the country.

Daneela, who lives in Soweto, said she was inspired.

“I feel excited, so happy, I like Mmusi Maimane, I want him to change things.”

She said government should fix things so that people can get jobs and children can go to school.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

