DA supporters express excitement after Maimane’s Dobsonville speech

Some DA supporters from outside Gauteng said they got up at 4 in the morning to catch buses to Soweto to hear DA leader Mmusi Maimane speak.

JOHANNESBURG – DA supporters were bussed in from far and wide to attend the party's final elections rally at Dobsonville Stadium yesterday.

Most echoed an all too common sentiment leading up to the polls saying they want to see change after Wednesday's elections, as well as jobs and an end to corruption.

'Gauteng is the battleground' #DAfinalRally MP Phumzile Van Damme says the work is not yet done and encourages the public to go out and vote. KYM pic.twitter.com/g38nMyvcZk — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 4, 2019

Russel from Springfontein in the Free State says he travelled for six hours. And his highlight of the rally?

“When Maimane’s going around the stadium.”

Fellow South Africans 🇿🇦



Let us vote for our hopes, not our fears.



Let us be brave and give change a chance.#PhetogoRally #DAfinalRally pic.twitter.com/5lLs4ux4dO — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) May 4, 2019

After doing his procession around the stadium to greet supporters, the DA leader said their vote should be an expression of the future they want to see in the country.

Daneela, who lives in Soweto, said she was inspired.

“I feel excited, so happy, I like Mmusi Maimane, I want him to change things.”

She said government should fix things so that people can get jobs and children can go to school.

