DA sends prayers, support to Malema after his grandmother’s death

DA national spokesperson Solly Malati says the party is in solidarity with the family during their grief.

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: EWN.
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: EWN.
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Condolences continued to stream in for EFF leader Julius Malema after the death of his grandmother.

Affectionately known as Koko Sarah Malema, the Malema matriarch was lauded for the role she played in the red-beret leader's upbringing.

She passed away on Saturday at her home in Seshego in Limpopo.

Her death comes a month after her daughter died, making her the second Malema family member to die in the last month.

DA national spokesperson Solly Malati says the party is in solidarity with the family during their bereavement.

“We send our sympathies and support to the family. We put the Malema family and the EFF in our prayers and wish them strength during this difficult time.”

Yesterday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane sent his condolences to the EFF leader after the party's rally in Dobsonville.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

