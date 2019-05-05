DA sends prayers, support to Malema after his grandmother’s death
DA national spokesperson Solly Malati says the party is in solidarity with the family during their grief.
JOHANNESBURG - Condolences continued to stream in for EFF leader Julius Malema after the death of his grandmother.
Affectionately known as Koko Sarah Malema, the Malema matriarch was lauded for the role she played in the red-beret leader's upbringing.
She passed away on Saturday at her home in Seshego in Limpopo.
Our pillar of strength has fallen, the great tree that provided cooling shades of comfort, love and stability have been uprooted, forever, from our lives. I love you, my confidant... 💔😢 pic.twitter.com/VQBI2wJssd— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) May 4, 2019
Her death comes a month after her daughter died, making her the second Malema family member to die in the last month.
“We send our sympathies and support to the family. We put the Malema family and the EFF in our prayers and wish them strength during this difficult time.”
Yesterday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane sent his condolences to the EFF leader after the party's rally in Dobsonville.
To my fellow Brother, Leader of the EFF @Julius_S_Malema I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to you and your family on the passing of your grandmother.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) May 4, 2019
We all know very well how much your grandmother meant to you and as such I pray with you and wish you strength.
Heartfelt condolences @Julius_S_Malema and family on the passing of your beloved grandmother Gogo Sarah Malema. May you find solace in the great love and delightful moments you shared #RIPSarahMalema pic.twitter.com/SfqhELRG89— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) May 4, 2019
My heart goes out to you @Julius_S_Malema on the passing of the matriarch of the Malema family,Mme Koko Sarah Malema. We know how dear a mother she was to you.— Ayanda Dlodlo (@MinAyandaDlodlo) May 4, 2019
I share in your sorrow & wish you strength during this difficult time.
Be strong my brother.
May her soul Rest In Peace
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
