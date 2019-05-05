ANC’s Mzwandile Masina: Party leaders must speak in one voice
Masina spoke to Eyewitness News ahead of the party's final rally which is understood to be running about an hour late.
ELLIS PARK - As the African National Congress (ANC) kicked off its Siyanqoba rally at Ellis Park on Sunday afternoon, ANC Ekurhuleni chair and Mayor Mzwandile Masina called on the party's leaders to speak in one voice.
Masina spoke to Eyewitness News ahead of the party's final rally which is understood to be running about an hour late.
The ANC's election campaign had been rocked by divisions amongst the party's leaders.
After ANC secretary general Ace Magashule publicly claimed that state resources were being used to target him and that his phone was tapped, President Cyril Ramaphosa told Newzroom Afrika this week that the issue was discussed during the top six meeting and said there was no phone that was bugged.
WATCH LIVE: ANC Siyanqoba rally kicks off
Masina said ANC leaders must speak in one voice: “We must call for the leadership to speak in one voice because you see, Nasrec was quite succinct because the party was united and worked together.”
While supporters wait for the major address from President Cyril Ramaphosa, some said they had high expectations of him, like 38-year-old Valentine Mabutla: “I [also] believe in the ANC. They will take care of the people.”
Sixty-year-old Sarona Malope said it’s now time for the ANC to clean up the rot left behind by Jacob Zuma.
“He appointed the commissions because he was not afraid of anything.”
Twenty-seven-year-old Annastasia Nkopane said she expected a plan on eradicating unemployment.
Popular in Politics
-
WATCH LIVE: EFF's Tshela Thupa rally under way
-
Ronald Lamola: Ramaphosa is going to finish his term
-
DA supporters express excitement after Maimane’s Dobsonville speech
-
EFF’s Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi celebrates EFF’s successes at Tshela Thupa Rally
-
'Thank you, everyone': Malema appreciates well wishes after grandmother's death
-
WATCH LIVE: African National Congress Siyanqoba election rally kicks off
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.