ANC’s Mzwandile Masina: Party leaders must speak in one voice

ELLIS PARK - As the African National Congress (ANC) kicked off its Siyanqoba rally at Ellis Park on Sunday afternoon, ANC Ekurhuleni chair and Mayor Mzwandile Masina called on the party's leaders to speak in one voice.

Masina spoke to Eyewitness News ahead of the party's final rally which is understood to be running about an hour late.



The ANC's election campaign had been rocked by divisions amongst the party's leaders.

After ANC secretary general Ace Magashule publicly claimed that state resources were being used to target him and that his phone was tapped, President Cyril Ramaphosa told Newzroom Afrika this week that the issue was discussed during the top six meeting and said there was no phone that was bugged.

Masina said ANC leaders must speak in one voice: “We must call for the leadership to speak in one voice because you see, Nasrec was quite succinct because the party was united and worked together.”

While supporters wait for the major address from President Cyril Ramaphosa, some said they had high expectations of him, like 38-year-old Valentine Mabutla: “I [also] believe in the ANC. They will take care of the people.”

Sixty-year-old Sarona Malope said it’s now time for the ANC to clean up the rot left behind by Jacob Zuma.

“He appointed the commissions because he was not afraid of anything.”

Twenty-seven-year-old Annastasia Nkopane said she expected a plan on eradicating unemployment.