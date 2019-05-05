ANC confident it’s done enough to convince SA to vote for it
Ronald Lamola said the ANC is confident it had run a good campaign and will be announced as the governing party on Saturday.
ELLIS PARK - As the ANC prepares to hold its final Rally today, the party says it believes it’s done enough to convince South Africans to return it back to into government after Wednesday's election.
The party is expected to hold its Siyanqoba Rally at Ellis Part Stadium in Johannesburg today.
It’s the ANC’s final chance to publicly sell the party to South Africans who will cast their ballots on Wednesday.
ANC NEC member Ronald Lamola said, “We have done enough as the ANC, we have criss-crossed he country, we’ve heard people’s cries and heard people jubilant because of our achievements. We’ve seen the unemployed.”
Lamola tells @TheRealClementM that President @CyrilRamaphosa will finish his term. This is amidst speculation that there are those within ANC that want to recall Ramaphosa after elections.#SiyanqobaRally pic.twitter.com/IkPBUdY2XF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 5, 2019
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
