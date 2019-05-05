View all in Latest
ANC confident it’s done enough to convince SA to vote for it

Ronald Lamola said the ANC is confident it had run a good campaign and will be announced as the governing party on Saturday.

Thongathi residents waving the ANC flag as President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives uThongathi Outspan Grounds in KZN for the second KZN Siyanqoba Rally on 4 May 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/ EWN
Thongathi residents waving the ANC flag as President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives uThongathi Outspan Grounds in KZN for the second KZN Siyanqoba Rally on 4 May 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/ EWN
33 minutes ago

ELLIS PARK - As the ANC prepares to hold its final Rally today, the party says it believes it’s done enough to convince South Africans to return it back to into government after Wednesday's election.

The party is expected to hold its Siyanqoba Rally at Ellis Part Stadium in Johannesburg today.

It’s the ANC’s final chance to publicly sell the party to South Africans who will cast their ballots on Wednesday.

ANC NEC member Ronald Lamola said, “We have done enough as the ANC, we have criss-crossed he country, we’ve heard people’s cries and heard people jubilant because of our achievements. We’ve seen the unemployed.”

He said the ANC is confident it had run a good campaign and will be announced as the governing party on Saturday.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

