Vredenburg family in disbelief after man allegedly kills girlfriend’s kids

Fifty-year-old Derek Karlmeyer made a brief appearance in the Vredenburg Magistrates Court on Friday where the matter was postponed until 10 May.

CAPE TOWN – A Vredenburg family is in disbelief after a man allegedly killed his girlfriend's two children following an argument.

He was arrested earlier this week, shortly after he allegedly stabbed one-year-old Conray and three-year-old Faith Adams to death.

The three-year-old Adams was declared dead on the scene, while one-year-old Conray Adams died after he was transported to the hospital.

Their aunt Frizelle Conrad explained what happened when they arrived at the scene.

She said the family had to wait for an ambulance after they got reports that one of the kids was already deceased.

She says they are currently planning the funeral and are receiving a lot of support from the community.

The woman says they are in shock and traumatised by what has happened.