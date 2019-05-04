Vredenburg family in disbelief after man allegedly kills girlfriend’s kids

-
Main UK parties suffer Brexit battering in local electionsWorld
-
Lady Zamar, Black Coffee among SAMA Record of the Year Award finalistsLifestyle
-
Rand firms against greenback, stocks riseBusiness
-
Ace Magashule refuses to answer any more questions on phone tapping claimsPolitics
-
Caster Semenya wins Doha 800m raceSport
-
ANC turned NC into headquarters of corruption, says EFFPolitics
-
Semenya on IAAF fight: it’s bigger than meSport
-
Lady Zamar, Black Coffee among SAMA Record of the Year Award finalistsLifestyle
-
Rand firms against greenback, stocks riseBusiness
-
Ace Magashule refuses to answer any more questions on phone tapping claimsPolitics
-
Caster Semenya wins Doha 800m raceSport
-
ANC turned NC into headquarters of corruption, says EFFPolitics
Popular Topics
-
ANC turned NC into headquarters of corruption, says EFFPolitics
-
Zuma denies conspiring to destabilise RamaphosaPolitics
-
CT sees 24% drop in gang activity since launch of Anti-Gang UnitPolitics
-
Mitchells Plain residents to Ramaphosa: You must change our mindsLocal
-
Zuma: 'What have I done that’s corrupt?'Politics
-
Magashule, Zuma take ANC campaigning to eThekwiniElections
-
SA Institute of Chartered Accountants to independently observe electionsLocal
-
Maimane: Some parties contesting elections are riddled with criminalsPolitics
-
Light it up: DA takes election campaign to Luthuli HousePolitics
-
ANC turned NC into headquarters of corruption, says EFFPolitics
-
Zuma denies conspiring to destabilise RamaphosaPolitics
-
CT sees 24% drop in gang activity since launch of Anti-Gang UnitPolitics
-
Mitchells Plain residents to Ramaphosa: You must change our mindsLocal
-
Maimane hands over criminal evidence against Magashule to NPAPolitics
-
Zuma: 'What have I done that’s corrupt?'Politics
Popular Topics
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF rulingOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: It’s all up for grabs in Elections 2019Opinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Mayday for Cosatu, Ramaphosa and Mboweni?Opinion
-
Why people in Vietnam use rhino hornOpinion
-
MIA LINDEQUE: When will Afrikaners cut ties with Steve Hofmeyr?Opinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: It's wrong to say voting changes nothing in SAOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Tiso Blackstar staff picket over better wagesBusiness
-
MTN appoints Mcebisi Jonas as next chairpersonBusiness
-
5 drivers and challenges of SA tourismBusiness
-
Rand weaker after US Federal Reserve holds lending rates, stocks gainBusiness
-
SA govt says Chinese loan to Eskom not in jeopardyBusiness
-
Absa PMI rises in April as blackout fears easeBusiness
Popular Topics
Cardi B: It’s hard being famous
-
Lady Zamar, Black Coffee among SAMA Record of the Year Award finalistsLifestyle
-
Lamar Odom branded ‘walking miracle’ by doctors after 2015 overdoseLifestyle
-
Steve Hofmeyr & supporters destroy their DStv productsLocal
-
George Clooney banned from riding motorbikes by wife after crashLifestyle
-
5 drivers and challenges of SA tourismBusiness
-
Actor Peter Mayhew, Chewbacca in 'Star Wars' saga, dead at 74Lifestyle
-
Mandela prison drawing sells for $112,575 in New YorkLifestyle
-
Study reveals the truth about why people love coffee and beerLifestyle
-
First moon landing manual could fetch $9m at auctionLifestyle
-
PSG’s Kylian Mbappe slapped with three match banSport
-
What effect will athletics’ gender ruling have?Sport
-
Caster Semenya wins Doha 800m raceSport
-
No decision yet on Caster Semenya appealing CAS rulingSport
-
Physicians group calls on members to reject IAAF regulationsSport
-
Smith, Warner will need to be 'humble' in Australia team - LangerSport
Popular Topics
-
Steve Hofmeyr & supporters destroy their DStv productsLocal
-
Cyclone Fani hits eastern IndiaWorld
-
Light it up: DA takes election campaign to Luthuli HousePolitics
-
The front line of peace: What it’s like to be an SA soldier abroadLocal
-
5 drivers and challenges of SA tourismBusiness
-
Violent protests in Venezuela as President Maduro clings to powerWorld
-
Tracking Caster Semenya's marathon against the IAAFSport
-
Started from the bottom... Drake makes Billboard Music Awards historyLifestyle
-
‘The ANC is playing with us’- why Durban’s Nduduma township residents won’t votePolitics
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
- Sat
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 10°C
Vredenburg family in disbelief after man allegedly kills girlfriend’s kids
Fifty-year-old Derek Karlmeyer made a brief appearance in the Vredenburg Magistrates Court on Friday where the matter was postponed until 10 May.
CAPE TOWN – A Vredenburg family is in disbelief after a man allegedly killed his girlfriend's two children following an argument.
Fifty-year-old Derek Karlmeyer made a brief appearance in the Vredenburg Magistrates Court on Friday where the matter was postponed until 10 May.
He was arrested earlier this week, shortly after he allegedly stabbed one-year-old Conray and three-year-old Faith Adams to death.
The three-year-old Adams was declared dead on the scene, while one-year-old Conray Adams died after he was transported to the hospital.
Their aunt Frizelle Conrad explained what happened when they arrived at the scene.
She said the family had to wait for an ambulance after they got reports that one of the kids was already deceased.
She says they are currently planning the funeral and are receiving a lot of support from the community.
The woman says they are in shock and traumatised by what has happened.
More in Local
-
Samwu slams appointment of Tembe as acting Public Safety director4 minutes ago
-
Booysen accuses Mthethwa of interference in key investigations21 minutes ago
-
Semenya on IAAF fight: it’s bigger than me8 hours ago
-
Lady Zamar, Black Coffee among SAMA Record of the Year Award finalists10 hours ago
-
Rand firms against greenback, stocks rise8 hours ago
-
Ace Magashule refuses to answer any more questions on phone tapping claims11 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.