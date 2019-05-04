US 'aware' of North Korea actions, will 'monitor': WH

Semenya on IAAF fight: it’s bigger than me
Sport
The launch would be North Korea's first such action in more than a year as it seeks to up pressure on Washington with nuclear talks deadlocked.
WASHINGTON – The United States is watching North Korea's actions after the South Korean military said Pyongyang had launched short-range missiles into the sea on Saturday, the White House said.
"We are aware of North Korea's actions tonight. We will continue to monitor as necessary," Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.
The launch would be North Korea's first such action in more than a year as it seeks to up pressure on Washington with nuclear talks deadlocked.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.