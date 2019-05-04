-
UDM final rally kicks off in Carletonville ahead of 8 May elections
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa is addressing his supporters as part of the party's last election campaign drive.
CARLETONVILLE - A handful of people arrived at the Khutsong Stadium in Carletonville in Gauteng's West Rand on Saturday for the United Democratic Front (UDM)’s final rally ahead of next week's polls.
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa was addressing his supporters as part of the party's last election campaign drive.
A handful of UDM supporters were already seated waiting for the arrival of the party leader Holomisa.
#UDM rally .A handful of UDM members at the Khutsong Stadium in Carltonville on Gauteng ‘s West Rand -ahead of Bantu Holomisa rally pic.twitter.com/VzCDREtEUy— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 4, 2019
#UDM rally.UDM rally gaining momentum pic.twitter.com/zhXfWLvkue— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 4, 2019
Holomisa was on his last leg of election crusade just five days before the country goes to the polls on Wednesday and is expected to address his party’s supporters.
Residents of from this community boycotted the second national elections following weeks of violent protests over the proposed move to relocate the mining town to the North West.
The residents emerged victorious as the town remained in Gauteng.
