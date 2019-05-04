Samwu slams appointment of Tembe as acting Public Safety director

Tembe has been appointed by the City Manager to the position for a period of three months effectively from this month.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) has slammed the appointment of Johannesburg Metro Police Department Chief David Tembe to acting executive director of Public Safety of the City of Johannesburg.

His promotion comes at a time when he is facing accusations from senior JMPD officers of misuse of resources and making decisions that cost the taxpayers millions.

The union’s Jack Makalapa says Tembe is facing serious accusations of misconduct and should not have been appointed to the position.

Makalapa says Tembe should not be appointed until he is cleared of the allegations.

“There are serious allegations against the man and there’s enough talent at JMPD. And remember, one of the critical issues here is that we’re in an election period and we need a chief of police.”

Makalapa has accused Mayor Herman Mashaba and city manager Ndivhoniswani Lukhwaren of rewarding Tembe for his misconduct.

“He’s only there to loot and in return, they give him political protection, hence they’re ignoring all the serious allegations against him.”

The union says it plans to fight Tembe's appointment.