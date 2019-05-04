-
SABC says ‘Sunday World’ reporting on its execs ‘extremely concerning’
The public broadcaster claims the publication's reporting on its board executives and staff was misleading malicious and bordered on harassment.
JOHANNESBURG - The South Africa Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) said the recent reporting by Tiso Blackstar Group's newspaperSunday World was extremely concerning.
The public broadcaster claimed Sunday World's reporting on its board executives and staff was misleading malicious and bordered on harassment.
SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said the consistent singling out of the broadcaster was indicative of an agenda that was aimed at damaging the institution in the eyes of the public.
“We also believe that these stories were not in the public interest but rather to sought discourse within the organisation.”
The SABC had written a letter to the Sunday World and the editorial management of Tiso Blackstar clearly outlining these concerns.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.