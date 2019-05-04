Ramaphosa wants Western Cape back in hands of ANC
While campaigning there on Friday, he told supporters what is done in the rest of the country will be done in the Western Cape.
CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has reminded Mitchell's Plain residents the Western Cape is part and parcel of South Africa.
While campaigning there on Friday, he told supporters what is done in the rest of the country will be done in the Western Cape.
Ramaphosa also emphasised there are no independently run states in the country.
The ANC President wants the Western Cape back in the hands of the ANC.
“And I know that we’re all going to vote so that the ANC can retain power at the national level and take power here in the Western Cape.”
Ramaphosa says even he can see people are fed-up with the DA in the Western Cape.
“We’ve got to come out in our great numbers to go and vote the DA out of office.”
The ANC's election campaign comes to an end tomorrow with a final rally in Gauteng.
More in Local
-
Samwu slams appointment of Tembe as acting Public Safety director
-
Booysen accuses Mthethwa of interference in key investigations
-
Semenya on IAAF fight: it’s bigger than me
-
Lady Zamar, Black Coffee among SAMA Record of the Year Award finalists
-
Rand firms against greenback, stocks rise
-
Ace Magashule refuses to answer any more questions on phone tapping claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.