Ramaphosa wants Western Cape back in hands of ANC

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
Go

Ramaphosa wants Western Cape back in hands of ANC

While campaigning there on Friday, he told supporters what is done in the rest of the country will be done in the Western Cape.

President Cyril Ramaphosa campaigns for the ANC in Tshwane on 2 May 2019. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa campaigns for the ANC in Tshwane on 2 May 2019. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
6 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has reminded Mitchell's Plain residents the Western Cape is part and parcel of South Africa.

While campaigning there on Friday, he told supporters what is done in the rest of the country will be done in the Western Cape.

Ramaphosa also emphasised there are no independently run states in the country.

The ANC President wants the Western Cape back in the hands of the ANC.

“And I know that we’re all going to vote so that the ANC can retain power at the national level and take power here in the Western Cape.”

Ramaphosa says even he can see people are fed-up with the DA in the Western Cape.

“We’ve got to come out in our great numbers to go and vote the DA out of office.”

The ANC's election campaign comes to an end tomorrow with a final rally in Gauteng.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA