Ramaphosa wants Western Cape back in hands of ANC

While campaigning there on Friday, he told supporters what is done in the rest of the country will be done in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has reminded Mitchell's Plain residents the Western Cape is part and parcel of South Africa.

Ramaphosa also emphasised there are no independently run states in the country.

The ANC President wants the Western Cape back in the hands of the ANC.

“And I know that we’re all going to vote so that the ANC can retain power at the national level and take power here in the Western Cape.”

Ramaphosa says even he can see people are fed-up with the DA in the Western Cape.

“We’ve got to come out in our great numbers to go and vote the DA out of office.”

The ANC's election campaign comes to an end tomorrow with a final rally in Gauteng.