Ramaphosa, leaders, send well wishes to Malema after grandmother's death

"The president’s thoughts and prayers are with Mr Malema, his family and his organisation as they take leave of a matriarch."

Mantwa Malema (L), Koko Sarah Malema (C), and EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: @FloydShivambu/Twitter
Mantwa Malema (L), Koko Sarah Malema (C), and EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: @FloydShivambu/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday sent his condolences to Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema following the death of his grandmother, Koko Sarah Malema.

"The president’s thoughts and prayers are with Mr Malema, his family and his organisation as they take leave of a matriarch who had played a significant role in her family and in the life of Mr Malema in particular," the statement read.

“This bereavement is felt more sorely because of the special relationship Mr Malema enjoyed with his grandmother. I too have fond memories of Koko Malema following an opportunity I had to speak to her when she was in hospital. It is my hope that Mr Malema will draw strength from his beloved grandmother’s values and her presence in his life,” the president was quoted saying in the statement.

Koko Sarah died on Saturday morning in her home in Seshego. Her death happened shortly after Malema lost his aunt, who died in April.

Koko Sarah, who raised Malema, had been released from the hospital shortly after the death of his aunt.

In a press briefing by EFF members Godrich Gardee and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, the party said Malema will only one activation this weekend, which will be the party's Tshela Thupa rally in Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Democratic Alliance leader Julius Malema, former public protector Julius Malema and others sent their condolences to Malema.

