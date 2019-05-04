Ramaphosa, leaders, send well wishes to Malema after grandmother's death
"The president’s thoughts and prayers are with Mr Malema, his family and his organisation as they take leave of a matriarch."
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday sent his condolences to Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema following the death of his grandmother, Koko Sarah Malema.
"The president’s thoughts and prayers are with Mr Malema, his family and his organisation as they take leave of a matriarch who had played a significant role in her family and in the life of Mr Malema in particular," the statement read.
“This bereavement is felt more sorely because of the special relationship Mr Malema enjoyed with his grandmother. I too have fond memories of Koko Malema following an opportunity I had to speak to her when she was in hospital. It is my hope that Mr Malema will draw strength from his beloved grandmother’s values and her presence in his life,” the president was quoted saying in the statement.
Koko Sarah died on Saturday morning in her home in Seshego. Her death happened shortly after Malema lost his aunt, who died in April.
Koko Sarah, who raised Malema, had been released from the hospital shortly after the death of his aunt.
In a press briefing by EFF members Godrich Gardee and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, the party said Malema will only one activation this weekend, which will be the party's Tshela Thupa rally in Orlando Stadium on Sunday.
Democratic Alliance leader Julius Malema, former public protector Julius Malema and others sent their condolences to Malema.
We are saddened by the passing away of Koko Sarah Malema, the Grandmother of CiC @Julius_S_Malema! Koko Sarah Malema the family Matriarch who held the Malema family together and produced great leadership for South Africa! Condolences to the CiC and entire Malema family, Vashavi! pic.twitter.com/opolJY7rYA— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) May 4, 2019
My heart goes out to you @Julius_S_Malema on the passing of the matriarch of the Malema family,Mme Koko Sarah Malema. We know how dear a mother she was to you.— Ayanda Dlodlo (@MinAyandaDlodlo) May 4, 2019
I share in your sorrow & wish you strength during this difficult time.
Be strong my brother.
May her soul Rest In Peace
Heartfelt condolences @Julius_S_Malema and family on the passing of your beloved grandmother Gogo Sarah Malema. May you find solace in the great love and delightful moments you shared #RIPSarahMalema pic.twitter.com/SfqhELRG89— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) May 4, 2019
To my fellow Brother, Leader of the EFF @Julius_S_Malema I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to you and your family on the passing of your grandmother.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) May 4, 2019
We all know very well how much your grandmother meant to you and as such I pray with you and wish you strength.
