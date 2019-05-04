Ramaphosa expected to address two rallies in KZN
Former president Jacob Zuma has told the media he will be accompanying Ramaphosa and said they worked well during their time in office.
DURBAN – President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address rallies in two regions of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
Former president Jacob Zuma has told the media he will be accompanying Ramaphosa and said they worked well during their time in office.
He says he has no intention of destabilising the party.
African National Congress (ANC) efforts to retain KwaZulu-Natal show that the party is leaving nothing to chance in the highly contested province.
ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule: “Counter-revolutionaries will never leave KwaZulu-Natal because when KZN is united they will never leave Gauteng; these are big economic hubs when you’re united, comrades, they want to see a weak ANC. Stay united, stay focused.”
This will be president Ramaphosa's sixth visit to the province since the beginning of the year.
But with social media playing a key role for access to the youth, only the ballot box will tell if all the personal engagements will indeed pay off.
More in Local
-
Gloves off: ANC and DA trade blows as election campaigning heats up
-
Vredenburg family in disbelief after man allegedly kills girlfriend’s kids
-
Ramaphosa wants Western Cape back in hands of ANC
-
Samwu slams appointment of Tembe as acting Public Safety director
-
Booysen accuses Mthethwa of interference in key investigations
-
Semenya on IAAF fight: it’s bigger than me
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.