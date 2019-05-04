View all in Latest
Ramaphosa expected to address two rallies in KZN

Former president Jacob Zuma has told the media he will be accompanying Ramaphosa and said they worked well during their time in office.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses residents in Mitchells Plain during the campaign trail in Cape Town on 3 May. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses residents in Mitchells Plain during the campaign trail in Cape Town on 3 May. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
2 minutes ago

DURBAN – President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address rallies in two regions of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

Former president Jacob Zuma has told the media he will be accompanying Ramaphosa and said they worked well during their time in office.

He says he has no intention of destabilising the party.

African National Congress (ANC) efforts to retain KwaZulu-Natal show that the party is leaving nothing to chance in the highly contested province.

ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule: “Counter-revolutionaries will never leave KwaZulu-Natal because when KZN is united they will never leave Gauteng; these are big economic hubs when you’re united, comrades, they want to see a weak ANC. Stay united, stay focused.”

This will be president Ramaphosa's sixth visit to the province since the beginning of the year.

But with social media playing a key role for access to the youth, only the ballot box will tell if all the personal engagements will indeed pay off.

