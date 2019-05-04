Ramaphosa: Easing movement across continent key in boosting economic growth

He said the continent must join hands to deliver one brand for Destination Africa that would ensure clean and crime-free destinations.

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said easing movement across the continent to boost tourism growth was one of his key priorities.

He delivered the keynote address at the Africa Travel Indaba in Durban on Saturday.

He said the continent must join hands to deliver one brand for Destination Africa that would ensure clean and crime-free destinations.

WATCH: Tourism is the new gold in Africa, says Ramaphosa

He said the continent must empower women, youth and small businesses to offer uniquely African experiences.

More than 7,000 buyers and sellers walked through the Africa Travel Indaba in Durban and acting Kwa-Zulu Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said the city had been granted an extension as host.

“We have been granted again last year. This is just the first of the first five years.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the industry had yet to reach its potential and free movement was key.

“As South Africa, we are committed with working towards the African Unions, the Visa pre-travel dispensation and a single African air transport market.”

The Africa Travel Indaba ends on Saturday.