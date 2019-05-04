Political parties must watch the IEC like hawks, says Holomisa
'South Africans demand free and fair elections. The world has their eyes on us. Investors are holding money at bay to see what happens.'
JOHANNESBURG – With four days until voting day, United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa on Saturday urged political parties to watch the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) like “hawks” to prevent the rigging of the final election results.
“South Africans demand free and fair elections. The world has their eyes on us. Investors are holding money at bay to see what happens,” Holomisa said at the UDM’s final election rally at Khutsong Stadium in Carletonville, Gauteng.
#UDM rally.UDM rally gaining momentum pic.twitter.com/zhXfWLvkue— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 4, 2019
Holomisa called on the IEC to ensure that IT companies appointed to assist the commission with its work didn't get compromised.
“We have heard scary stories of how elections in other countries were rigged through the sophisticated hacking of results. We hope that the IT companies the IEC has appointed will not fall into this trap. If such a thing should happen, the IEC’s independence will mean nothing and our elections would hold no value," he said.
Holomisa added: “We also call on our colleagues in other political parties to watch the IEC like hawks. Our voting agents should make arrangements to rotate so that we can always have fresh eyes on the voting processes. We must be especially vigilant when it comes to the marking of the voters’ roll, to ensure that crooks don’t cast more than one vote.”
Holomisa also called on voters to vote wisely on Wednesday.
