Over 200,000 staff complete IEC training ahead of polls
Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo says special boot camps were held to train polling station staff over several days.
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says more than 200,000 electoral staff have completed training and are ready for the elections on Wednesday.
They will be at more than 28,700 voting stations across the country.
“There are three different modules that staff had gone for this election; so, that’d have taken place over to be able to get officers to do the things that they need to do and manage the station well.”
Ballots will be transported to stations in sealed containers in trucks.
Mamabolo says the level of security will depend on the threat level at the time.
At the National Results Centre, there will be 400 computers, running on network speeds of at least 30 megabytes per second.
