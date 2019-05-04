Naomi Campbell never cared about fame
LONDON - Naomi Campbell never cared about "fame" or "celebrity" at the height of her supermodel success.
The 48-year-old beauty "embraces" the current generation of catwalk queens, such as Kendall Jenner and Bella and Gigi Hadid but admits that, with the rise of their popularity being attributed to social media, it's a very different world to when she was at the height of her modelling success.
She told Britain's Grazia magazine: "I adore Gigi and Bella, I embrace them, they are hard-working girls.
"So I can only speak for my generation of women, Linda [Evangelista], Christy [Turlington], Stephanie [Seymour], Tatjana [Patitz], Kate [Moss].
"We never cared about fame, we never thought about the word 'celebrity'.
"We just kept on working and it was for the creativity and the prestige. It was a smaller knit industry."
And Campbell admitted she and her peers were often baffled by the interest in their lives - and she was stunned to realise even what she had for breakfast was headline news.
She added: "We were equally as surprised at the curiosity in our lives.
"I remember waking up in Milan and being shocked to see a report about what I'd eaten for breakfast the day before on the front page of a newspaper."
But the former Empire actress didn't seem so impressed when Kim Kardashian West recently started paying homage to her 90s looks.
Asked about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, she said: "Ah I'm not going there... No, you know what my mother always said? 'Imitation is a form of flattery' and I am a model and all I care about is that whoever the person is that they are [copying], that they credit the designer."
