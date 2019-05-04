Mchunu appoints task team to address municipal workers strike issues

The teams will be led by Human Settlements and Public Works MEC Ravi Pillay and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

DURBAN – KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu says his government has appointed a task team to address the issues that have been raised by striking municipal workers.

The teams will be led by Human Settlements and Public Works MEC Ravi Pillay and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

Municipal workers downed tools last month, demanding to be paid on the same scale as military veterans who were recently employed on a grade 10 pay scale.

In an effort to address raised by the striking workers Mchunu says his government has appointed the task team to ensure stability is restored at eThekwini Municipality.

Spokesperson Lennox Mabaso says the Premier is taking their grievances seriously.

“The Premier has indicated that he has appointed an attorney to investigate the allegations of assault against union officials.

“The city has also been advised to review the initial decision which may have been improperly included; including the amendment of other employment-related processes.”

Mabaso says the municipality has also referred all their demands to the relevant bargaining council.

But workers need to return to works immediately.

The Premier's office has cautioned that workers who refuse to go back to work are undermining the country's democracy.