Mchunu appoints task team to address municipal workers strike issues
The teams will be led by Human Settlements and Public Works MEC Ravi Pillay and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube.
DURBAN – KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu says his government has appointed a task team to address the issues that have been raised by striking municipal workers.
The teams will be led by Human Settlements and Public Works MEC Ravi Pillay and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube.
Municipal workers downed tools last month, demanding to be paid on the same scale as military veterans who were recently employed on a grade 10 pay scale.
In an effort to address raised by the striking workers Mchunu says his government has appointed the task team to ensure stability is restored at eThekwini Municipality.
Spokesperson Lennox Mabaso says the Premier is taking their grievances seriously.
“The Premier has indicated that he has appointed an attorney to investigate the allegations of assault against union officials.
“The city has also been advised to review the initial decision which may have been improperly included; including the amendment of other employment-related processes.”
Mabaso says the municipality has also referred all their demands to the relevant bargaining council.
But workers need to return to works immediately.
The Premier's office has cautioned that workers who refuse to go back to work are undermining the country's democracy.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.