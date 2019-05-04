Mamelodi Sundowns knocked out of CAF Champions League Semis
Mamelodi Sundowns were looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg in Rabat last week, in what was their 46th game of the 2018/19 season.
JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns were knocked out of CAF Champions League semifinals after a 0-0 draw against Wydad Casablanca who progress 2-1 on aggregate.
Mamelodi Sundowns were looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg in Rabat last week, in what was their 46th game of the 2018/19 season.
Spurred on by the away goal scored in Casablanca and their favourable goalscoring record at home in the CAF Champions League this season (17 goals). However, they didn’t find it all that easy in the first half as they were frustrated by a very compact Wydad side.
That's it from Lucas Moripe, Downs bow out of the CAF Champions league losing out on a 2-1 aggregate score. #Sundowns #DownsLive #DownsWydad #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/sJMu60bRnF— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) May 4, 2019
There were no clear cut chances in an attritional first 45 minutes that saw Angolan referee Helder Martins Rodrigues de Carvalho brandish four yellow cards, two for each side as they went into the break deadlocked at 0-0.
The Wydad Casablanca tactics were clear from the onset and that was to defend their advantage frustrate the Brazilians. That prompted coach Pitso Mosimane to throw the kitchen sink at the contest by beefing up his attacking options with the introduction of both Sibusiso Vilakazi and Phakamani Mahlambi to try and unlock the Wydad defence but it still proved fruitless.
The North African side is synonymous for their effective time wasting tactics and they were at full force in Atteridgeville as they were able to hang on for 0-0 draw and a 2-1 aggregate win and advance to their second final in three years after winning the title in 2017.
Popular in Sport
-
British runner Sharp received death threats for Semenya comments
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF ruling
-
Caster's final act of defiance? Think again
-
PSG’s Kylian Mbappe slapped with three match ban
-
Log leaders Pirates and City draw in CT
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Europe won't let an African dominate the 800m sprint
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.