Mamelodi Sundowns knocked out of CAF Champions League Semis

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns were knocked out of CAF Champions League semifinals after a 0-0 draw against Wydad Casablanca who progress 2-1 on aggregate.

Mamelodi Sundowns were looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg in Rabat last week, in what was their 46th game of the 2018/19 season.

Spurred on by the away goal scored in Casablanca and their favourable goalscoring record at home in the CAF Champions League this season (17 goals). However, they didn’t find it all that easy in the first half as they were frustrated by a very compact Wydad side.

There were no clear cut chances in an attritional first 45 minutes that saw Angolan referee Helder Martins Rodrigues de Carvalho brandish four yellow cards, two for each side as they went into the break deadlocked at 0-0.

The Wydad Casablanca tactics were clear from the onset and that was to defend their advantage frustrate the Brazilians. That prompted coach Pitso Mosimane to throw the kitchen sink at the contest by beefing up his attacking options with the introduction of both Sibusiso Vilakazi and Phakamani Mahlambi to try and unlock the Wydad defence but it still proved fruitless.

The North African side is synonymous for their effective time wasting tactics and they were at full force in Atteridgeville as they were able to hang on for 0-0 draw and a 2-1 aggregate win and advance to their second final in three years after winning the title in 2017.