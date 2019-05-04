Maimane: A vote for Ramaphosa is a vote for corruption
Maimane was addressing supporters at Soweto’s partly-filled Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday as part of the party’s final rally before the 8 May elections.
DOBSONVILLE – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has attacked the African National Congress (ANC)’s service delivery record, saying a vote for President Cyril Ramaphosa is a vote for corruption.
Maimane started his speech off with a sweeping statement and said: “This is our moment in history. It is now or never.”
He said the DA has changed for the better and is a government in waiting.
Maimane also had a message for those planning to vote for the ANC because they liked Ramaphosa.
He said: “If you vote for that man you are voting for corruption. You are telling people yes, steal from us for the next five years.”
Recently-published opinion polls predict that the DA’s support would remain relatively stable, but Maimane said the party will prove these wrong and grow.
