Magashule: ‘DA is a white party despite black faces leading it’

DURBAN – African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Ace Magashule has repeated his statement that the Democratic Alliance (DA) is a white party.

He said this during the handover of a house to struggle veteran Amos Ndwalane in Lamontville Durban.

Last month, after Magashule made a similar statement in Philippi in the Western Cape, ANC struggle stalwarts released a statement condemning the remarks and calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to act against him.

The ANC Secretary-General says the ruling party is the only party that understands what black people went through to attain freedom.

And he stands by his statement.

“The DA is a white party; it might have black faces but it’s a white party despite black faces leading it.”

But like last month he maintains he is not racist.

“There’s no way I can be a racist; I’m a no racialist because I belong to this movement. It’s an organisation also of white people; white progressive democrats. White democracy will continue to vote for the ANC. So, there’s no racism about.”

He says the ANC will continue to get white progressive voters.