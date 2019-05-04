Log leaders Pirates and City draw in CT

The result means Pirates remain on top by the solitary point over their closest rivals Mamelodi Sundowns who have a game in hand ahead of next week's final matchday.

CAPE TOWN - Orlando Pirates' Absa Premiership title run hit a major roadblock as Cape Town City salvaged a 2-2 draw at the Athlone Stadium.

Meanwhile, City maintains their good run when playing at home having not lost in 11 matches and stay in the top four.

City’s high press worked wonders from the first whistle as Craig Martin won the ball from Innocent Maela and then squared it into a dangerous area which Siphelele Mthembu got them on the end of but midfielder Zuki Kewuti finished up from close range, City had led after 22 seconds.

This was a small indicator of the type of match it would as both sides came out with an offensive mindset.

After resisting the early City pressure, the potential Absa Premiership winners equaliser through the excellent Thembinkosi Lorch who made no mistake with a neat left finish.

The teams are locked at 1-1 at the half-time break but this was before both sides had their fair share of goal scoring chances. Pirates, in particular, grew into the match as it progressed.

The second half kicked off and soon after Pirates took the lead. Veteran Luvo Memela held his nerve to finish from close after a massive scramble in the box where it seemed Pirates at missed their chance when Lorch failed to beat City keeper Peter Leeuweneberhg one on one. Although in the end, it didn't matter.

City reawoke from their mid-game slumber and started asking Pirates questions again. However, their renewed attacking intent left exposed at the back but Pirates were not clinical enough to turn the counter-attacks into goals.

With less than 10 minutes to go, the energetic Martin was found by a Thato Mokeke cross which he duly headed in from close quarters to make it 2-2.

Orlando Pirates host Polokwane City in the final league match of the season knowing only three points might be enough to win this fascinating title chase.

Meanwhile, their closest rivals Sundowns face Golden Arrows on Tuesday night, the eve of national elections.