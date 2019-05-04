Julius Malema's grandmother dies

Malema made an announcement on Saturday as the party prepares for its last election rally at Orland East in Soweto.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema’s grandmother died on Saturday.

This comes shortly after he lost his aunt, who died in April.

The grandmother who raised him, affectionately known as Koko Sarah, had been released from the hospital shortly after the death of his aunt.

In a press briefing by EFF members Godrich Gardee and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, the party said Malema will only one activation this weekend, which will be the party's Tshela Thupa rally in Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

More to follow.