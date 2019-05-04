Julius Malema's grandmother dies
Local
Malema made an announcement on Saturday as the party prepares for its last election rally at Orland East in Soweto.
JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema’s grandmother died on Saturday.
This comes shortly after he lost his aunt, who died in April.
The grandmother who raised him, affectionately known as Koko Sarah, had been released from the hospital shortly after the death of his aunt.
In a press briefing by EFF members Godrich Gardee and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, the party said Malema will only one activation this weekend, which will be the party's Tshela Thupa rally in Orlando Stadium on Sunday.
More to follow.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.