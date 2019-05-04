Iran's Rouhani urges unity in face of US 'war on hope'

-
Dozens of rockets fired at Israel from Gaza, Israel respondsWorld
-
Over 200,000 staff complete IEC training ahead of pollsLocal
-
Maimane: 'This is our time, it is now or never'
-
Semenya on IAAF fight: it’s bigger than meSport
-
Main UK parties suffer Brexit battering in local electionsWorld
-
Lady Zamar, Black Coffee among SAMA Record of the Year Award finalistsLifestyle
-
-
Mchunu appoints task team to address municipal workers strike issuesLocal
-
Lobby group calls for harsher sentences to child porn perpetratorsLocal
-
Ramaphosa expected to address two rallies in KZNLocal
-
Gloves off: ANC and DA trade blows as election campaigning heats upLocal
-
Vredenburg family in disbelief after man allegedly kills girlfriend’s kidsLocal
-
ANC turned NC into headquarters of corruption, says EFFPolitics
-
Zuma denies conspiring to destabilise RamaphosaPolitics
-
CT sees 24% drop in gang activity since launch of Anti-Gang UnitPolitics
-
Mitchells Plain residents to Ramaphosa: You must change our mindsLocal
-
Zuma: 'What have I done that’s corrupt?'Politics
-
Magashule, Zuma take ANC campaigning to eThekwiniElections
-
SA Institute of Chartered Accountants to independently observe electionsLocal
-
Maimane: Some parties contesting elections are riddled with criminalsPolitics
-
Light it up: DA takes election campaign to Luthuli HousePolitics
-
-
-
-
Ramaphosa wants Western Cape back in hands of ANCLocal
-
Ace Magashule refuses to answer any more questions on phone tapping claimsPolitics
-
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF rulingOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: It’s all up for grabs in Elections 2019Opinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Mayday for Cosatu, Ramaphosa and Mboweni?Opinion
-
Why people in Vietnam use rhino hornOpinion
-
MIA LINDEQUE: When will Afrikaners cut ties with Steve Hofmeyr?Opinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: It's wrong to say voting changes nothing in SAOpinion
-
Tiso Blackstar staff picket over better wagesBusiness
-
MTN appoints Mcebisi Jonas as next chairpersonBusiness
-
5 drivers and challenges of SA tourismBusiness
-
Rand weaker after US Federal Reserve holds lending rates, stocks gainBusiness
-
SA govt says Chinese loan to Eskom not in jeopardyBusiness
-
Absa PMI rises in April as blackout fears easeBusiness
Cardi B: It’s hard being famous
-
Lady Zamar, Black Coffee among SAMA Record of the Year Award finalistsLifestyle
-
Lamar Odom branded ‘walking miracle’ by doctors after 2015 overdoseLifestyle
-
Steve Hofmeyr & supporters destroy their DStv productsLocal
-
George Clooney banned from riding motorbikes by wife after crashLifestyle
-
5 drivers and challenges of SA tourismBusiness
-
Actor Peter Mayhew, Chewbacca in 'Star Wars' saga, dead at 74Lifestyle
-
Mandela prison drawing sells for $112,575 in New YorkLifestyle
-
Study reveals the truth about why people love coffee and beerLifestyle
-
First moon landing manual could fetch $9m at auctionLifestyle
-
Folau 'anti-gay' hearing begins in SydneySport
-
Brazilian ex-football star Ronaldinho raps against corruptionWorld
-
British runner Sharp received death threats for Semenya commentsWorld
-
Late Ronaldo goal foils TorinoSport
-
Semenya on IAAF fight: it’s bigger than meSport
-
PSG’s Kylian Mbappe slapped with three match banSport
-
Steve Hofmeyr & supporters destroy their DStv productsLocal
-
Cyclone Fani hits eastern IndiaWorld
-
Light it up: DA takes election campaign to Luthuli HousePolitics
-
The front line of peace: What it’s like to be an SA soldier abroadLocal
-
5 drivers and challenges of SA tourismBusiness
-
Violent protests in Venezuela as President Maduro clings to powerWorld
-
Tracking Caster Semenya's marathon against the IAAFSport
-
Started from the bottom... Drake makes Billboard Music Awards historyLifestyle
-
‘The ANC is playing with us’- why Durban’s Nduduma township residents won’t votePolitics
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
Iran's Rouhani urges unity in face of US 'war on hope'
It is almost a year since President Donald Trump reimposed crippling US sanctions after exiting a landmark nuclear agreement between major powers and Iran.
TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday called for the country to "resist and unite" against US pressure in what he called a "war on hope" waged against the Islamic republic.
It is almost a year since President Donald Trump reimposed crippling US sanctions after exiting a landmark nuclear agreement between major powers and Iran.
"America will only let go of this game when it realises it cannot achieve anything. We have no way but to resist and unite," Rouhani said in a televised speech.
Iran's economy has been battered since sanctions returned. Inflation has shot up, its currency has plummeted and imports are now vastly more expensive.
Upping the ante, the White House announced last week it would end oil purchase waivers granted to Iran's main customers - including China, India and Turkey - cutting Iran's access to its main source of foreign currency revenue.
"Our war today is the war on hope. They want to break our hope, and we have to break their hope" of defeating Iran, said Rouhani.
"They want to cut our foreign currency supply ... they seek to sow discord in the country. They want us to be divided, to stand against each other," he added.
Rouhani has vowed that Iran will continue to supply oil to its major customers despite the unilateral measures adopted by the United States.
