Gloves off: ANC and DA trade blows as election campaigning heats up

The governing African National Congress (ANC) has called out the da for hoisting a projected billboard at its headquarters at Luthuli House in Johannesburg, saying it amounts to hooliganism.

JOHANNESBURG – With the countdown to the elections next Wednesday reaching a climax, the country’s two biggest political parties’ public spat over negative campaigning has intensified.

The governing African National Congress (ANC) has called out the da for hoisting a projected billboard at its headquarters at Luthuli House in Johannesburg, saying it amounts to hooliganism.

Meanwhile, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane is unfazed by the ANC’s anger, saying the DA was merely sharing the truth with South Africans about the ANC’s hand in state corruption.

Luthuli House has issued a scathing statement questioning whether the DA, by targeting it in its campaign, has an unhealthy obsession with the ANC.

However, Maimane does not agree, saying corruption in society and the country is “derived” from the ANC headquarters.

“Corruption is derived from that building. Imagine, the president stands up and says to you ‘yes, we enable state capture’; in other words, yes, we enabled stealing. Now people must vote for people who enabled stealing; it’s nonsense.”

The ANC said while it could laugh off the unique campaign by the da, it pointed to what the party calls crass gimmicks which reflect a broader malaise within South African opposition parties.

The ANC and the DA are just two of 48 political parties contesting the elections which have long been described as critical in just four days.