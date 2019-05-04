Gloves off: ANC and DA trade blows as election campaigning heats up
The governing African National Congress (ANC) has called out the da for hoisting a projected billboard at its headquarters at Luthuli House in Johannesburg, saying it amounts to hooliganism.
JOHANNESBURG – With the countdown to the elections next Wednesday reaching a climax, the country’s two biggest political parties’ public spat over negative campaigning has intensified.
The governing African National Congress (ANC) has called out the da for hoisting a projected billboard at its headquarters at Luthuli House in Johannesburg, saying it amounts to hooliganism.
Meanwhile, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane is unfazed by the ANC’s anger, saying the DA was merely sharing the truth with South Africans about the ANC’s hand in state corruption.
Luthuli House has issued a scathing statement questioning whether the DA, by targeting it in its campaign, has an unhealthy obsession with the ANC.
However, Maimane does not agree, saying corruption in society and the country is “derived” from the ANC headquarters.
“Corruption is derived from that building. Imagine, the president stands up and says to you ‘yes, we enable state capture’; in other words, yes, we enabled stealing. Now people must vote for people who enabled stealing; it’s nonsense.”
The ANC said while it could laugh off the unique campaign by the da, it pointed to what the party calls crass gimmicks which reflect a broader malaise within South African opposition parties.
The ANC and the DA are just two of 48 political parties contesting the elections which have long been described as critical in just four days.
More in Local
-
Samwu slams appointment of Tembe as acting Public Safety director
-
Booysen accuses Mthethwa of interference in key investigations
-
Semenya on IAAF fight: it’s bigger than me
-
Lady Zamar, Black Coffee among SAMA Record of the Year Award finalists
-
Rand firms against greenback, stocks rise
-
Ace Magashule refuses to answer any more questions on phone tapping claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.