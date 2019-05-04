EFF sends condolences to Malema family after matriarch's death

Julius Malema's grandmother passed away on Saturday morning at her home in Seshego, Polokwane.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has sent condolences to the Malema family after the death of Julius Malema's grandmother, Koko Sarah.

Malema's grandmother died on Saturday morning at her home. She brought him up in his hometown, Seshego, Polokwane

“We send our revolutionary condolences on behalf of the entire Economic Emancipation Movement to our CIC Julius Malema, the entire Malema family, their relatives and friends. The greatest matriarch and pillar of their strength has fallen; the great tree that provided cooling shades of comfort, love and stability has been uprooted, forever, from their lives," the party said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement continued: "May their hearts be comforted, in particular the CIC Julius Malema who is leading the most crucial election campaign in his politics career; leading from the forefront. Even more difficult, is to receive such news on the eve of the final elections Tshela Thupa Rally where he must deliver the final massage of the EFF before the country goes to the polls."

“We wish him and his family, many of which are also EFF activists, a heart of strength and comfort,” the statement read.

The party said it was in close contact with the family and Malema, and would continue to update the country of the funeral preparations.

Malema is still expected to head the party’s Tshela Thupa rally on Sunday at Orlando Stadium at 10:00 am, according to EFF secretary-general Gordrich Gardee. Gardee and party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi briefed the media on Saturday morning.