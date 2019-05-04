CT taxi drivers barricade roads demanding operating licenses
Acting chairman of the Central Unity Taxi Association, Sabelo Nyama, claimed they are being targeted for operating without permits but added the city had been dragging its feet in issuing them with the documents.
CAPE TOWN - Protesting taxi drivers barricaded the road using their vehicles earlier on Saturday in Greenpoint.
They claimed they were still waiting for the City of Cape Town to issue them with operating licenses.
Taxi drivers brought their grievances along with their vehicles to the Gallows Hill Traffic Department in Greenpoint.
In the process, they did their best to annoy fellow road-users.
#TaxiStrike Taxi drivers have blocked traffic at the corner of Somerset -and Ebenhezer Roads in Greenpoint. KB pic.twitter.com/gCF1pSxUU0— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 4, 2019
“They continue to impound our vehicles but today, we brought our vehicles here.”
A taxi owner said they want to abide by the law but needed the city’s assistance.
“We tried to organise a meeting with them, but they refused. We’ve been operating for more than five years with no permits.”
Traffic flow in the area has since been restored.
